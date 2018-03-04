Emergency services at scene of incident on M1 motorway near Sheffield

Have your say

Firefighters are at the scene of an incident on the M1 near Sheffield which has left a vehicle blocking two lanes of the motorway.

Highways England said just before 8.20pm that the vehicle was sideways on blocking lanes three and four of the northbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 32.

It said there were also reports of another incident in the area.

"Our traffic officers and South Yorkshire Police are also attending," it added.

"Please approach with care and adhere to Red X lane closures."