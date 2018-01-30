Emergency services at scene of crash on Sheffield ring road

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Sheffield ring road, which is causing major disruption this evening.

Police and ambulance crews were called to St Mary's Gate this evening at around 6.30pm to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a van.

South Yorkshire Police said one person had been injured but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two lanes were blocked off following the collision, and police said at 7.30pm that emergency services remained at the scene and the incident was still causing delays.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the crash was affecting bus services in the area, with number 83a and 88 buses unable to get onto South Lane from Ecclesall Road, and services towards Ecclesfield being diverted.