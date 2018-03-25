Emergency services at scene of crash in Sheffield

These photos show the aftermath of a nasty collision in Sheffield this afternoon.

Police were called to Carlisle Street East in Brightside, at the junction with Carwood Road, at around 2.30pm following the crash.

Two cars appeared to be badly damaged in the collision

Two cars were badly damaged in the smash, which happened close to GD Machinery's premises at Atlas Works.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said it was called at 2.25pm and officers attended soon afterwards, along with an ambulance crew.

He said a man, who was driving one of the cars, was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

He added that the road had remained opened while emergency services were at the scene.