Emergency services at scene of collision at Hunters Bar roundabout in Sheffield

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Ecclesall Road this afternoon
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the Hunters Bar roundabout in Sheffield this afternoon.

An ambulance is at the scene, where eyewitnesses say a woman is receiving treatment.

Part of the roundabout on Ecclesall Road is closed to traffic.

It is reported that an elderly woman was involved in a collision with a taxi.

A man at the scene at the time of the collision said the traffic lights at the roundabout were not operating.

They have been out of action for a number of days.

Yesterday, Sheffield Council contractor Amey, which is overseeing a road improvement programme across the city, said repairs are being carried out to the lights.

