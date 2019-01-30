Emergency services at scene of collision at Hunters Bar roundabout in Sheffield

Have your say

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the Hunters Bar roundabout in Sheffield this afternoon.

An ambulance is at the scene, where eyewitnesses say a woman is receiving treatment.

CRIME: Man wanted over fake cash used in Sheffield city centre

Part of the roundabout on Ecclesall Road is closed to traffic.

POLICE: Killer still at large four months after fatal stabbing at Centertainment complex in Sheffield

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police pleased at reduction in knife crime on county’s streets



It is reported that an elderly woman was involved in a collision with a taxi.

A man at the scene at the time of the collision said the traffic lights at the roundabout were not operating.

They have been out of action for a number of days.

Yesterday, Sheffield Council contractor Amey, which is overseeing a road improvement programme across the city, said repairs are being carried out to the lights.

More to follow.