Emergency services at scene after person hit by train near Doncaster tonight

Unconfirmed reports say that a person has been hit near to Rossington level crossing.

LNER have confirmed that a person has been struck ‘between Retford and Doncaster’ but have not confirmed an exact location.

Eyewitnesses in Rossington have reported a number of emergency vehicles near to the crossing in Station Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNER has said a person has been hit on the railway line between Retford and Doncaster tonight.

A spokesman for LNER said: “A person has been hit between Retford and Doncaster meaning all lines are blocked.

"As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed. This is expected until 23:30.

“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

Passengers have been urged to check services before they travel and can follow this incident on Twitter, using the hashtag #Doncaster

Last year, dad to be Kieran Rylance died after being hit by an LNER train at the same level crossing.

The 21-year-old died after stepping in front of an express train at the crossing on October 16.

And in June last year, a disaster was narrowly avoided when a black Range Rover smashed into the side of a train as it passed through the village.