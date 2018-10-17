Emergency services alerted to serious collision in Sheffield

Emergency services are dealing with a serious collision in Sheffield this afternoon.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said there has been a ‘serious collision’ near Seagrave Road at Gleadless Townend.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious collision in Sheffield

COURT: Crowd gathers outside court as Sheffield man appeals prison sentence

All outbound 51 services are to diverting via Hollinsend Road, Basegreen, Lister Avenue and White Lane before continuing with their normal route around Charnock.

POLICE: Killer still on the run nine weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

Stagecoach Supertram said its services are also affected, with trams not running beyond Gleadless Townend towards Halfway.

READ MORE: Man still fighting for life after attack in Doncaster town centre

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.