Emergency services alerted to motorway crash near Rotherham 

Emergency services are dealing with a motorway smash near Rotherham this morning.

Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the M18 near Rotherham this morning

The M18 is closed northbound between J1 for Rotherham and J2 for Doncaster and the A1M.

South Yorkshire Police, Highways England officers, paramedics.and firefighters are at the scene.

A diversion is in place.

More to follow.