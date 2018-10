Motorists are facing delays this morning because of emergency repairs to the M1 carriageway near Sheffield.

CRIME: Police issue E-fit of man hunted over Sheffield sex attack

Two lanes are closed on the northbound stretch between Junction 33 at Catcliffe and Junction 32 at Thurcroft, which leads to the M18.

TRIAL: Owner of Sheffield firm due in court again accused of manslaughter

APPEAL: Men brandished knife and bat during Subway raid in Sheffield