Wychwood Glen fire Sothall: Woman in hospital after Sheffield house fire drama
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Yorkshire Police, and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were all sent to the incident in Sothall, near Beighton, late on Tuesday morning.
Today, emergency services said a woman had been injured in the blaze, and was still in hospital after the incident.
Police said in a statement: “At 11.33am on Tuesday (7 January), we received reports of a fire at a property on Wychwood Glen in Sheffield.
“Emergency services attended and firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire. A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.
“An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”
Crews from four of South Yorkshire’s fire stations were sent to the scene to deal with the blaze - Parkway, Aston Park, Doncaster and Barnsley.
A fire service spokesman said one female casualty was assisted, who had been suffering from smoke inflation. They said she was ‘handed over to colleagues at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service’.
“Firefighters left the scene at 1:43pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” they added.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had taken a patient to hospital.
They said: “Ambulance resources attended a residential fire in the Sothall area of Sheffield yesterday morning, and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital. “
