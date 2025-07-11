Firefighters were deployed to an industrial area of Rotherham this morning after flames were spotted.

One passer-by who dialled 999 after spotting flames at around 7.30am said he suspected he would not have been the only one to have raised the alarm as the flames could be seen from Wortley Road, which is busy with traffic at that time every morning.

Firefighters were deployed to a blaze on Wortley Road, Rotherham, this morning | Finn Smith

He stopped and investigated and said he believed a pile of wooden pallets were alight outside business premises.

He was unsure whether anything else was burning but he could see a large plume of black smoke.

More to follow.