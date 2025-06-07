Worried police launch search for missing teenager Anthony, thought to be in Sheffield
Derbyshire Constabulary launched the appeal last night and say the youngster, who they have named only as Anthony, has been missing for a week, since May 31.
They have released a picture to help try to find him.
They said in a statement: “We are growing concerned for missing teenager Anthony.
“The 17-year-old has been missing from his home in Glossop since Saturday 31 May.
“It is believed he could be in Sheffield and has links to the city.
“He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall, with a slim build, brown hair with a floppy fringe and always wears a silver necklace.”
He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a Nike black and white bag worn across his chest.
Anyone with information on Anthony’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident number 597 of 4 June, via their website (https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/), private message on the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or by calling 101 .
