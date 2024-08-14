Worried police launch search for missing Sheffield pensioner, Cary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worried Sheffield police officers have launched a search for a missing 72-year-old.

Officers have released a picture of the missing man, who they have named only as Cary, and who was last seen in Oughtibridge, Sheffield, this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this evening: “Cary was last seen in the Oughtbridge area of the city at 9.30am today (Wednesday 14 August) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police have launched a search for missing man, Cary | South Yorkshire Police

“Cary is white, 5ft 9ins tall, and is bald with grey facial stubble. He has a scar on his forehead and wears glasses.

“He was last seen wearing brown trousers, large dark shoes, and is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Cary’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 386 of 14 August 2024 when you get in touch.