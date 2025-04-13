Worksop explosion: Search teams on scene after terraced house on John Street destroyed in huge blast
Emergency services have declared a major incident following the blast on John Street at 8pm on Saturday night.
Images show the house has been reduced to rubble.
In an update at 7.30am on Sunday morning, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they still had three fire engines on scene working with urban search and rescue teams to account for all residents.
Late on Saturday night, Chf Insp Neil Humphris said: "This is a major incident and emergency services will remain at the scene throughout the night.
"Multiple properties have been evacuated as we work with our partners to respond to this incident and understand how it happened."
