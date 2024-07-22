Woodseats, Sheffield: South Yorkshire firefighters battle ‘deliberate’ house fire for two hours
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend for overnight incidents, with a total of eight logged on their website between the hours of 7pm and 6am on Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21.
Of these, seven were labelled as ‘deliberate’.
On July 21, firefighters spent almost two hours fighting a blaze at a home on Periwood Lane, in Woodseats.
A spokesperson said five fire engines were sent to the scene, which was suspected to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters from Central, Lowedges, Rivelin and Birley stations attended the premises at 4.10am, and left shortly before 6am. There were no reports of any casualties.
Anyone with information on arson can call Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558, or www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.
