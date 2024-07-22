Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to a spate of deliberate fires over the weekend, including at a property in Woodseats.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend for overnight incidents, with a total of eight logged on their website between the hours of 7pm and 6am on Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21.

Of these, seven were labelled as ‘deliberate’.

On July 21, firefighters spent almost two hours fighting a blaze at a home on Periwood Lane, in Woodseats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five fire engines were sent to a deliberate blaze at a property on Periwood Lane, Woodseats, on July 21. | South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

A spokesperson said five fire engines were sent to the scene, which was suspected to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Central, Lowedges, Rivelin and Birley stations attended the premises at 4.10am, and left shortly before 6am. There were no reports of any casualties.