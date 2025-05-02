Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A biker was taken to hospital and arrested after a serious crash closed a major Sheffield route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodhead Pass was shut for several hours, between Langsett in Barnsley and Woodhead in Derbyshire, while emergency services were on the scene in the early hours of today, Friday May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is one of the most important routes between Sheffield and Manchester.

Picture shows the Woodhead Pass, near where a motorcyclist had a serious crash in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Google | Google

Police say the rider has been arrested followed the crash, while ambulance officials revealed he had also been taken to hospital. Police have described his injuries as neither life threatening nor life changing.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star officers were called out after it was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision near the junction with Windle Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “A man was taken to hospital with injuries not deemed to be life-changing or altering. He has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol and motoring offences.”

“The road was reopened shortly after 5am.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 67 of Friday 2 May 2025.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they took a patient to hospital after the collision, which happened at 1.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 1.45am on Friday to report an incident involving a motorcycle on the A628 near Dunford Bridge.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.”

National Highways said the A628, known as the Woodhead Pass, was closed in both directions after what they described as a serious collision involving a motorcycle, and confirmed emergency services had attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They recommended people to use the M62 or Snake Pass as an alternative during the time it was closed.

They announced the reopening of the road at 5.15am today.