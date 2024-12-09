Wincobank crash: Two injured in car crash which closed road on Sheffield bus route

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:38 BST
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crash which closed a Sheffield road while emergency services were on the scene.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene on Friday evening, after the crash on Beacon Way, Wincobank, Sheffield, near Jenkin Road.

Buses were diverted while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that they were called out the crash on Friday, December 6 at 6.10pm.

They added: “The collision involved a grey Cupra Formentor and a silver Hyundai IX20.

“A passenger from the Hyundai and a passenger from the Cupra were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The road was closed during the incident and has now reopened.”

Bus operator Stagecoach said it diverted its 137 service.

It ran along Holywell Road while the incident was dealt with.

