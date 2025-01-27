Watch: Video shows police car chase wheelchair user along Meadowhall Road, Sheffield, with siren blaring
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident, which has gone viral on social media, is understood to have happened on Sunday morning on Meadowhall Road, just up the road from the well known Sheffield shopping centre, Meadowhall, which can be seen in the background.
The video shows the wheelchair go onto the road, with a South Yorkshire Police police car following, with its flashing blue lights and a blaring siren.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and the surrounding areas.
It also shows police trying to get the wheelchair user to pull over.
It is not known why the wheelchair was being pursued.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.