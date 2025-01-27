Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the bizarre moment a police car, with its siren sounding and lights flashing, chased a wheelchair user along a major Sheffield road.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, is understood to have happened on Sunday morning on Meadowhall Road, just up the road from the well known Sheffield shopping centre, Meadowhall, which can be seen in the background.

The video shows the wheelchair go onto the road, with a South Yorkshire Police police car following, with its flashing blue lights and a blaring siren.

It also shows police trying to get the wheelchair user to pull over.

It is not known why the wheelchair was being pursued.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.