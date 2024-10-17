Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene in a Sheffield supermarket car park last night, as a family car went up in flames.

Laura Thwaites had been in the car with her dad and her four year old daughter just minutes before, and the family ran out of the shop, shocked, when they realised the car was ablaze.

Laura’s dad had picked her up from work, and Laura said she had thought she could smell burning plastic, before asking her dad to stop off at the shop so she could pick up some early Christmas supplies.

She said: “We pulled up in the Aldi car park, and then five to 10 minutes later someone came running down the aisle asking if anyone had parked in a child bay in a Peugeot. I said ‘Dad, your car’s on fire!’

“Someone tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but it didn’t stop it. Someone had already called the fire brigade, and they were there really quickly, in about five minutes.

“The scariest thing is that usually, if I’m in the shops, dad stays in the car with my daughter. Luckily, on this occasion, we all went into the shop. I dread to think what could have happened if we’d not all gone inside.”

She said everyone was all right, but it had been a big shock to all of them.

She said she also felt concerned about what may have happened if they had not pulled in at the supermarket car park to go shopping.

“My advice for anyone who smells burning in their car is stop, and get out,” she said.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “A car was accidentally on fire at 7pm on The Common, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They left at 7.35pm.”