WATCH: Police renew appeal for missing man not seen in a month
Sheffield man Michael was last seen at 5.40pm on May 19 walking on Abbey Lane nearby The Rising Sun.
Officers at South Yorkshire Police have been gathering all available CCTV data to track his movements to this point.
They have also searched the area he was last seen in, visited addresses where they believed Michael may have been staying, spoken to family members and examined phone records.
However, despite their best efforts they have not yet been able to find Michael and are asking again for the public’s help.
Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, said: “If you know where Michael is staying, or if you have seen him since 5.40pm on May 19, please get in touch.
“Our officers are continuing to search for him, but we need the public’s support, and we will look into all information that is submitted to us.
“Michael, if you are reading this, please let us know that you are safe.”
You can also get in touch by contacting us on 101 or reporting information online via the police portal here.
Quote incident number 346 of 27 May 2025 when you get in touch.