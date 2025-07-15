Wakefield Road crash Barnsley: Off-road bike rider taken to hospital after crash with no helmet, say police
Emergency services were called to Wakefield Road, Barnsley, on Saturday, and police said they were told that the injured biker was riding with no safety equipment.
They said the man, who was bleeding at the crash scene, near New Lodge, was taken to hospital, but later refused treatment and returned to the scene to try to save his motorbike from being confiscated and crushed.
South Yorkshire Police’s motorcycle and rural crime team said: “The details were a bit scarce, but it was passed that a rider on an off-road bike with no protective equipment had come off and was in and out of consciousness.
“On attending, there was blood in the road, and a small off-road bike was badly damaged at the side of the road.
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
“The adult rider was hurt but stable and was taken to Barnsley Hospital. A short while later, while waiting for recovery for his bike, he came back in the rear of a car, still covered in blood and gave us a load of abuse for seizing his bike.
“From the hospital, the rider had kicked off and refused to be treated.”
They have asked for anyone with information about the crash to contact them on 101, quoting incident 729 of July 11.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.