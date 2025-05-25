Emergency services are on the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Barnsley.

Multiple reports of a blaze at the Skyline Flats on Heelis Street in the town centre, were made from 9am this morning, Sunday May 25.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was responding to a ‘large scale incident’.

A spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area whilst firefighters carry out their work.

“And if you live nearby, we recommend you keep windows and doors closed.”