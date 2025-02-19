Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene last night, after a large blaze broke out in a Sheffield suburb.

Pictures taken of the fire from near Greenland Road, Darnall, show a tower of flames near what appears to be the allotments off Catley Lane, last night.

Now, firefighters say they have returned to the scene this morning to dampen the scene down, and say they believe the fires were started deliberately.

The fire was spotted last night, with eyewitnesses described seeing fire engines heading towards the scene. Firefighters say it involving outbuildings on allotments near Infield Lane.

Catley Lane was closed by emergency services, while the incident was dealt with. They also dealt with a nearby fire involving outbuildings near Coleford Road.

There was a blaze in the same area the previous evening too.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent five fire engines to the scene, after they were called out at 8.19pm last night

A spokesman told The Star: “There were three seats of fire identified on Infield Land allotments.

“Crews left the scene shortly before midnight before re-inspecting this morning and dampening down further. The fires are believed to have been set deliberately.”

