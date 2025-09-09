A biker has tragically died following a collision at a South Yorkshire road junction last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident on Park Road, at the junction with Day Street, in Barnsley, on Monday evening, with the road closed while crews worked at the scene.

And police today confirmed a man had died in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward following a road traffic collision in Barnsley which has sadly turned fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Road, Barnsley | google

“Around 9pm yesterday (Monday 8 September), we were called to reports of a collision on Park Road, at the junction with Day Street. It is reported that a silver Kia Rio and a green Yamaha motorcycle were involved.

“Despite best efforts of medical personal, the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene and is cooperating with our officers.

The force is now asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or may have seen the two vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can call police on 101 and quote incident number 1,037 of September 8, 2025, when getting in touch.

You can can also contact police online via https://orlo.uk/uq44z

Footage can be sent to police via https://orlo.uk/foD77

Police had warned the public that the road had been closed after the incident last night, urging people to avoid Park Road at the junctions of Pond Street, Middlesex Street and Day Street, Barnsley, ‘due to a road traffic collision’.