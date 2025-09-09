Park Road crash Barnsley: Tragedy as biker dies after collision at South Yorkshire road junction
Emergency services were called to the incident on Park Road, at the junction with Day Street, in Barnsley, on Monday evening, with the road closed while crews worked at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward following a road traffic collision in Barnsley which has sadly turned fatal.
“Around 9pm yesterday (Monday 8 September), we were called to reports of a collision on Park Road, at the junction with Day Street. It is reported that a silver Kia Rio and a green Yamaha motorcycle were involved.
“Despite best efforts of medical personal, the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene and is cooperating with our officers.
The force is now asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or may have seen the two vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.
Officers are asking for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 and quote incident number 1,037 of September 8, 2025, when getting in touch.
You can can also contact police online via https://orlo.uk/uq44z
Footage can be sent to police via https://orlo.uk/foD77