Tragedy as woman, 46, dies following collision at roundabout on Thorncliffe Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield
Police on patrol at around 4pm yesterday (September 3) discovered the scene of a road traffic collision at a roundabout on Thorncliffe Road involving a white Fiat 500.
Emergency services jumped to the aid of the driver of the car, who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Tragically, the patient - a 46-year-old woman - died, despite the best efforts of medics.
Her family has been informed and is being supported by family liaison officers.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday at 4.16pm, officers on patrol came across a road traffic collision involving a white Fiat 500 at a roundabout on Thorncliffe Road.
“As officers investigate the circumstances of the collision, they’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage of the collision itself or of the car prior to it.
“If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 633 of 3 September 2025.”