Tragedy as two young pupils at South Yorkshire school die 24 hours apart

Two young pupils at the same South Yorkshire primary school have died 24 hours apart, staff have confirmed in a heartbreaking statement.

The pair were both students at Carr Lodge Academy, which is based in Grady Drive, Woodfield Plantation.

In a statement, a school spokesperson said: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we have been informed of the death of two of our pupils.

"Whilst we understand that these were entirely separate circumstances and wholly unrelated to the school, the loss of two children within just a few days is both highly uncommon and heartbreaking for our school community.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the children’s families and friends as they cope with their unimaginable loss.

“We have been working closely with the local authority and multi-agencies throughout, and have access to specialist support services which include guidance from experts in child bereavement. Over the coming days and weeks, staff will be supporting pupils carefully as they come to terms with this sad news.

"Parents and carers have been kept up to date with the plans and actions we have in place.

“Naturally, we are in close contact with the families and will continue to support them with the utmost sensitivity and respect.

"We hope to protect them as much as possible so they can grieve privately.

"This is why we are not providing details publicly of the families involved, and we would ask others to be equally sensitive and refrain from speculating on social media.

"In due course, in close collaboration with their families, we will honour the children’s memories with fitting tributes and memorials. All messages of condolence are being gathered by the school and will be shared with the families at a time that feels right for them.

“In times of such sadness, we are so grateful for the strength and compassion of our united school community, and we will continue to stand together in support of one another.”

Riana Nelson City of Doncaster Council’s Director of Children’s Service said: “One of the hardest parts of my role as Director of Children’s Services is that I am directly notified of any child death in the city.

"Last week I was given the tragic news that two children had sadly passed away within 24 hours of each other.

"Both children had attended the same school, in different year groups.

"Given the unusual nature of this news, we immediately instigated a very thorough process with expert health colleagues to investigate any possible links between the two that could be a cause of concern.

"We did this in addition to the usual rigorous process that surrounds any child death in Doncaster.

“I can update that the deaths were unrelated and a very sad coincidence.

"My heartfelt condolences are with both families who are currently navigating a path that no parent should ever have to walk.

"In respect for those families I would ask that people refrain from speculating about individual circumstances, particularly on social media.

"I would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Carr Lodge Academy who have done a wonderful job in very difficult circumstances supporting the families and the wider school community.”

The school, which caters for pupils aged three to eleven, also has an early years nursery.

Part of the Exceed Learning Partnership, it was built in 2015 and has capacity for 420 pupils.