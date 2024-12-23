Tragedy as police confirm death on South Yorkshire railway tracks near Swinton Station, Rotherham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were seen around Swinton Station, near Station Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, on Friday afternoon, with services suspended for a period of time.
Today it has has been confirmed by British Transport Police that someone had died in the incident which they had been attending.
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
British Transport Police, whose officers are responsible for policing the railways, said: “Officers were called to Swinton railway station at 4.53pm on 20 December to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service also confirmed they had been on the scene ‘following an emergency call to report an incident on the tracks.’
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
It is understood someone had been struck by a train.
Fire engines were also on the scene, but were not needed in the end.
Swinton Station is on the line that links Doncaster and Sheffield amongst other routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.