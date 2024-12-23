Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person has tragically died in an incident near a South Yorkshire railway station, it has been confirmed today.

Emergency services were seen around Swinton Station, near Station Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, on Friday afternoon, with services suspended for a period of time.

Today it has has been confirmed by British Transport Police that someone had died in the incident which they had been attending.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

British Transport Police, whose officers are responsible for policing the railways, said: “Officers were called to Swinton railway station at 4.53pm on 20 December to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also confirmed they had been on the scene ‘following an emergency call to report an incident on the tracks.’

It is understood someone had been struck by a train.

Fire engines were also on the scene, but were not needed in the end.

Swinton Station is on the line that links Doncaster and Sheffield amongst other routes.