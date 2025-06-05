Tragedy as police confirm death of person hit by train between Sheffield and Stockport
East Midlands Railway (EMR) posted an updated moments ago (June 5), informing travellers between Stockport and Sheffield that their services would be delayed due to the emergency incident.
The incident occurred on the tracks near Hazel Grove railway station on the Liverpool-Nottingham-Norwich route, which was heading towards Sheffield.
British Transport Police has confirmed that despite paramedics’ best efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Disruption are expected to multiple services as Network Rail and other emergency services respond. EMR said services could be affected until 1.30pm.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 10.30am today (5 June) to reports of a casualty on the tracks on the line near Hazel Grove railway station.
“Officers and paramedics attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
