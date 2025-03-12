Tragedy as man dies on South Yorkshire motorway despite heroics of off-duty cop

A motorist passed away following an incident on a South Yorkshire motorway, despite the heroics of an off-duty police officer who stopped to help.

Emergency services were deployed to the M18 following a collision on Monday afternoon (March 10).

It was reported that a white Volkswagen Tiguan had collided with a barrier on the southbound stretch of the M18 at the top of the slip road for junction 5, near Doncaster.

An off-duty officer, who works for South Yorkshrie Police, removed the driver of the Tiguan from his vehicle and commenced CPR.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was then taken to hospital where he sadly died.

It is believed the motorist suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a road traffic collision on the M18 in which a man sadly died.

“We were called at 3.46pm (Monday, March 10) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following reports that a white Volkswagen Tiguan had collided with a barrier on the M18 southbound at the top of the slip road for junction 5.

“An off-duty officer removed the driver of the Tiguan from his vehicle and commenced CPR.

“The driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

“His family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.

“Part of the M18 was shut for around four hours while officers conducted further enquiries.

“No other vehicles were involved in this incident and it is believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the collision.

“We would, however, like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage that may aid our investigation into this incident.”

If you think you can help, call 101 and quote incident number 524 of March 10, 2025.