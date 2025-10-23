A man has tragically died after an emergency incident which brought the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were called to the scene and it is understood that it was initially thought to have been a road traffic incident in the Cardwell Drive area of Woodhouse.

But South Yorkshire Police has now said that it was actually a medical incident.

The air ambulance was sent to Woodhouse | National World

Sadly, loved ones of the man who emergency services were called to help, have now announced on social media that he has died, as part of an appeal to find a Good Samaritan who tried to help him.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had responded to the incident, with the air ambulance involved.

They said: “We received an emergency call at 2.50pm on Friday, October 17 to report a road traffic incident on Cardwell Drive in Sheffield.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the air ambulance.”

Police said they would not be commenting further on the incident.