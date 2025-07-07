Tragedy as 49-year-old man dies in Monk Bretton crash in Barnsley
Police were called to the scene of the crash on Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, at around 7.20pm yesterday (July 6).
There officers found a blue Audi RS5 which had left the road near the junction with Long Causeway.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being supported by officers.
An investigation has been launched as police try to piece together the events surrounding the collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and officers would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.
“Anyone with information is being asked to report online or call us on 101, quoting incident number 853 of 6 July 2025. Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team by following this link: https://orlo.uk/R22Vr.”
