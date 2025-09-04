Traffic alert: Queues building as two lanes of M1 northbound near Barnsley closed with reports of vehicle fire

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Delays are expected following reports of a vehicle fire on the M1.

Two lanes have been closed on the M1 northbound between junction 37 - leading to Dodworth and Barnsley town centre - and junction 36, near Hoyland.

Queues are building following reports of a vehicle fire on the M1 near Barnsley.placeholder image
Queues are building following reports of a vehicle fire on the M1 near Barnsley. | AA/National Highways

Traffic monitoring website AA is reporting that this is due to a vehicle fire.

Information on the AA reads: “Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to vehicle fire on M1 Northbound

“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing.”

Traffic cameras in the area show long queues

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.

