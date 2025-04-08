Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have explained why they have shut a Sheffield street this morning, after an incident in the early hours of today.

South Yorkshire Police sealed off Trafalgar Street, at its junction with Devonshire Street in the city centre, after a teenager was found with serious head injuries at 2.30am.

Officers told The Star in a statement this morning: “We were called to Devonshire Street, Sheffield, by the ambulance service at 2.30am today (April 8) where it was reported a 19-year-old man had been found with a serious head injury.

“An investigation has been launched and a cordon remains in place in nearby Trafalgar Street as enquiries continue. At this stage, it is not yet clear how the man came to be injured.

“The man remains in hospital where his condition is being described as serious but is not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for any information which may help their investigation.

Anyone who thinks they can help officers is being urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 41 of April 8, 2025.

Earlier, officers wearing high visibility clothing could be seen this morning guarding the cordon, next to the blue and white police tape which stretched across the road. There were also police cars at both ends of the cordon.

Officers could be seen turning people away from the blue and white police tape. Both cars and pedestrians were being stopped from entering the road.

One end of the cordon was tied to a bollard next to the Devonshire Chippy . The sealed off section stops just short of a building housing flats, labelled The Courtyard.