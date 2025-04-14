Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an update on the investigation into how a man was found with serious head injuries near Devonshire Street, in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police sealed off Trafalgar Street, at its junction with Devonshire Street, after a teenager was found with serious head injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8.

Officers had been called out by the ambulance service at 2.30am, after paramedics had been sent to the scene to help the 19-year-old.

Police launched an investigation, but said it was not yet clear how the man came to be injured.

He was described at the time as being taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries

Police have now provided an update on on the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Enquiries have established this was an accident. “

