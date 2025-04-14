Trafalgar Street police incident Sheffield: Update after man found seriously injured in city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an update on the investigation into how a man was found with serious head injuries near Devonshire Street, in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police sealed off Trafalgar Street, at its junction with Devonshire Street, after a teenager was found with serious head injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8.

Officers had been called out by the ambulance service at 2.30am, after paramedics had been sent to the scene to help the 19-year-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police launched an investigation, but said it was not yet clear how the man came to be injured.

He was described at the time as being taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries

Police have now provided an update on on the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Enquiries have established this was an accident. “

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldPoliceHospitalAmbulance service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice