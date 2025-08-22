Two people have been rushed to hospital following a collision in Barnsley this afternoon.

At around midday today (August 22), emergency services were called to Thurnscoe Bridge Lane in Barnsley following reports of a collision.

Two ambulances as well as police attended the scene, with paramedics rushing patients to hospital.

One was conveyed to Northern General Hospital, while another was taken to Barnsley Hospital.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 12.14pm on Friday afternoon to report a collision on Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, Barnsley.

“Two ambulances, a specialist paramedic and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital and another patient to Barnsley Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the road was closed in response, but had reopened by 3pm.

They have shared a statement which only references one of the injuries.

A spokesperson for the force added: “At 11.50am today we were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, Barnsley.

“It is reported a white Ford Transit van, blue Nissan Qashqai and grey Kia Sportage were involved in a collision.

“A man has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. The road reopened around 3pm after being closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.”