Police have confirmed that six properties were evacuated this morning following a blaze at one home in Rotherham

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Tennyson Road, in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham, at around 4am this morning (July 19).

In total, six properties were evacuated with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council providing temporary accommodation to those affected.

Six properties were evacuated following a house fire in Rotherham this morning. | Google

It is believed the fire was started accidentally, with police saying there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’.

Gas and electric was cut off from 200 homes following the incident, however had been restored by 8am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.42am today (Saturday 19 July), we were called to reports of a fire at Tennyson Road, Rotherham.

“Officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service attended the scene, and six properties were temporarily evacuated.

“Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council arranged accommodation for those who had been evacuated.

“The gas and electricity supply was cut off for roughly 200 properties in the area while the fire service made the area safe, and was back on at around 8am.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and it is believed that the fire was started accidentally.”