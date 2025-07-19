Tennyson Road: Gas and electric off for 200 homes as police and firefighters called to Rotherham street
South Yorkshire Police released a statement at 6.26am this morning, informing people on Tennyson Road, in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham, that emergency services were responding to an incident.
It is understood that the situation involved a house fire.
Both gas and electric services have been affected.
Around 200 homes in the area are without supplies, with Northern Powergrid revealing that power cuts were first reported at 4.17am.
At 7am, the electric operator announced they had discovered the cause and teams were working to restore service.
Their live tracker suggests that services will return to normal between 10.45am and 11.45am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that following an incident on Tennyson Road, Rotherham, the gas and electric supply is temporarily halted until around 10am today. This will impact around 200 properties in the immediate area.
“Police officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on scene dealing. Thank you.”
Both the police and fire services have been contacted for more details.
