Tennyson Road: Gas and electric off for 200 homes as police and firefighters called to Rotherham street

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 08:54 BST
The police and fire service remain on the scene this morning as around 200 homes wake up to no power.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement at 6.26am this morning, informing people on Tennyson Road, in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham, that emergency services were responding to an incident.

It is understood that the situation involved a house fire.

Police and fire services responded to an emergency incident on a residential street in Rotherham this morning, which has resulted in power cuts to 200 homes.placeholder image
Police and fire services responded to an emergency incident on a residential street in Rotherham this morning, which has resulted in power cuts to 200 homes. | Google

Both gas and electric services have been affected.

Around 200 homes in the area are without supplies, with Northern Powergrid revealing that power cuts were first reported at 4.17am.

At 7am, the electric operator announced they had discovered the cause and teams were working to restore service.

Their live tracker suggests that services will return to normal between 10.45am and 11.45am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that following an incident on Tennyson Road, Rotherham, the gas and electric supply is temporarily halted until around 10am today. This will impact around 200 properties in the immediate area.

“Police officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on scene dealing. Thank you.”

Both the police and fire services have been contacted for more details.

