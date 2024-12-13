A woman is in hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

It is reported officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Stradbroke Road in Sheffield at 12.39pm today (Friday, December 13, 2024), following reports of a road traffic collision.

The force have said in a statement it is believed a white Mercedes A250 and a silver Honda CR-V were involved in the crash.

A 60-year-old woman is said to be in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident. Police did not provide an indication on the status of her injuries.

Stradbroke Road was closed after the crash between the junctions with Southsea Road and Bishop Gardens, but has now reopened.