Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road was closed and emergency services were called to the scene after a crash on a Sheffield country lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent out to New Hall Lane, near Stocksbridge after the car had left the road late at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Stocksbridge, Tankersley and Rivelin fire stations were on the scene for nearly an hour, but crews said the driver had managed to get themselves out of the car.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Wednesday night, on what is a narrow country lane, just west of Stocksbridge.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “The incident was one car in a ditch. The driver self extricated from the vehicle. Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.”

Details have just been released.