Stocksbridge car crash: Emergency services called after car leaves road on Sheffield country lane

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:25 BST
A road was closed and emergency services were called to the scene after a crash on a Sheffield country lane.

Emergency services were sent out to New Hall Lane, near Stocksbridge after the car had left the road late at night.

Firefighters from Stocksbridge, Tankersley and Rivelin fire stations were on the scene for nearly an hour, but crews said the driver had managed to get themselves out of the car.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Wednesday night, on what is a narrow country lane, just west of Stocksbridge.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “The incident was one car in a ditch. The driver self extricated from the vehicle. Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.”

Details have just been released.

