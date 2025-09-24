A busy road into Sheffield remains closed after a woman was seriously injured in a traffic collision.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 9.58am today, Wednesday September 24, to reports of an incident at Stannington Road, Stannington, Sheffield.

Police told The Star said: “It is reported that a silver Nissan Micra was involved in a collision with a woman.

The incident was on Stannington Road between The Anvil Road and Lidl. | Google

“The woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“A road closure remains in place on Stannington Road from The Anvil pub to the Lidl supermarket.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

Forge School messaged parents to say the closure was likely to be in place for some time and would affect pupils’ journey home.

It added: ‘The bus service that runs down Wood Lane is unlikely to run. We would advise that pupils walk home. Pupils can use the Mouse-hole paths and will be supported by staff.

‘We urge families to support the community by avoiding car collections from school where possible’.