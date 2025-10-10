Stalker Lees Road: Emergency services called to entrance of Sheffield cemetery after incident in river
Emergency services were deployed to the entrance to a cemetery in a residential Sheffield street in last night.
Two ambulances, two fire engines and a number of police cars were seen at the entrance to Sheffield General Cemetery on Stalker Lees Road, Sharrow, at 10pm on October 9.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed the large response was to help a person who got into trouble in the nearby Porter Brook river.
A spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 9.52pm last night (9 October) to report a person in the water.
“Ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”