St Mary's Gate incident: Teenage pedestrian in hospital after emergency incident on Sheffield ring road
The 18 year old was injured in the incident on Saturday night, at St Mary’s Gate, with both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent to the scene.
Police were called out by the ambulance service just before 11.30pm on Saturday, and said the call was to a report of a road traffic collision at the site, which forms part of Sheffield’s inner ring road, near the city centre end of London Road.
Police told The Star: “It is reported that a grey Seat Ibiza was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
“The driver of the Seat remained at the scene to assist officers with enquiries.”
