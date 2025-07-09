Southcroft Walk: Death of man in Sheffield house fire 'non-suspicious', say police

Investigators say the death of a man in a Sheffield house fire this morning is being treated as “non-suspicious.”

The man, who has not yet been named publicly, died after a blaze broke out in a property on Southcroft Walk, off Abbeydale Road.

Firefighters pictured in Southcroft Walk this morning (July 9) following the non-suspicious death of a man in a house fire. | National World

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 4.48am, leading to Abbeydale Road being shut to all traffic for over a hour while emergency services responded.

A casualty was recovered from the property. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed officers are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Firefighters and police officers were still at the scene this morning after the fire was extinguished as investigative work was carried out.

