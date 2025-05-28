Firefighters responded to four large-scale blazes over the bank holiday weekend.

It was a busy few days for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, with fire crews responding to a series of incidents while most were enjoying the bank holiday break.

On Monday (May 26) at 10.28am, crews from Cudworth, Barnsley and Birley stations were called to a blaze at an industrial garage on Wombwell Lane in Barnsley.

Firefighters remained at the scene for almost five house, leaving at 3.13pm.

It is believed the fire broke out accidentally.

The day before (Sunday, May 25), firefighters responded to another accidental fire at an industrial unit on Glasshouse Lane, in Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to four large-scale blazes over the weekend. | SYF

They attended the scene at 8.37am and remained there most of the day, leaving by 4.29pm.

At the same time, several crews dealt with a blaze at a block of flats on Heelis Street in Barnsley.

The incident was reported at 8.16am and crews remained at the scene until 4.42pm.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYF) spokesperson said: “Several fire crews were called out to flats on Heelis Street in Barnsley at 8.16am.

“The accidental fire involved the external cladding on the building.

“All residents were evacuated and luckily there were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 4.42pm.”

This all occurred after an incident on Saturday (May 24), when crews responded to a fire at a derelict eight-storey building on Fulwood Road.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

A fire service spokesperson added: “Several fire crews were called out to a large fire in a derelict eight-storey building on Old Fulwood Road, Sheffield at 6.57pm (May 24).

“There were no reports of any casualties. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Crews left the scene at 10.12am (May 25).”

