Breaking

Shirecliffe: Eight fire engines called to scene of wildfire at allotments in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
Eight fire engines have been deployed to the scene of a wildfire in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has announced that crews have been called out to an incident near Penrith Road , Shirecliffe, after receiving multiple reports.

Eight crews are responding to a wildfire near Penrith Road in Shirecliffe.placeholder image
Eight crews are responding to a wildfire near Penrith Road in Shirecliffe. | Google

Eight fire engines are in attendance dealing with the blaze, which involves allotments and gorse land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The blaze is close to a residential estate, with those nearby advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

A fire service spokesperson said: “We are currently receiving a lot of calls regarding a fire that is visible from the Hillsborough/Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

Crews are already on site dealing with this incident on Penrith Road. Please avoid the area while they work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“Anyone living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.”

More to follow.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice