Shirecliffe: Eight fire engines called to scene of wildfire at allotments in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has announced that crews have been called out to an incident near Penrith Road , Shirecliffe, after receiving multiple reports.
Eight fire engines are in attendance dealing with the blaze, which involves allotments and gorse land.
The blaze is close to a residential estate, with those nearby advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We are currently receiving a lot of calls regarding a fire that is visible from the Hillsborough/Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.
“Crews are already on site dealing with this incident on Penrith Road. Please avoid the area while they work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.
“Anyone living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.”
More to follow.