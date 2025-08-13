Eight fire engines have been deployed to the scene of a wildfire in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has announced that crews have been called out to an incident near Penrith Road , Shirecliffe, after receiving multiple reports.

Eight crews are responding to a wildfire near Penrith Road in Shirecliffe. | Google

Eight fire engines are in attendance dealing with the blaze, which involves allotments and gorse land.

The blaze is close to a residential estate, with those nearby advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We are currently receiving a lot of calls regarding a fire that is visible from the Hillsborough/Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

“Crews are already on site dealing with this incident on Penrith Road. Please avoid the area while they work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“Anyone living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.”

More to follow.