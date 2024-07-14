Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire has broken out at an industrial site in Sheffield, sending thick black smoke billowing over the city.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said this afternoon, Sunday, July 14, that firefighters were battling the blaze on Shepcote Lane.

Tweeting shortly after 4pm, they said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at an industrial premises on Shepcote Lane in Sheffield.

“The fire is giving off lots of thick black smoke - but we have three fire engines on the scene and are dealing with the incident as quickly as possible.”