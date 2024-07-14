Shepcote Lane: Fire breaks out at Sheffield industrial site, sending thick black smoke billowing over city

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
A fire has broken out at an industrial site in Sheffield, sending thick black smoke billowing over the city.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said this afternoon, Sunday, July 14, that firefighters were battling the blaze on Shepcote Lane.

Tweeting shortly after 4pm, they said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at an industrial premises on Shepcote Lane in Sheffield.

“The fire is giving off lots of thick black smoke - but we have three fire engines on the scene and are dealing with the incident as quickly as possible.”

