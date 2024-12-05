Homes in a Sheffield neighbourhood are without water this afternoon after a fault, Yorkshire Water has confirmed.

The company has confirmed an issue in roads close to Linaker Road, in S6, near Walkley and Crookes, in Sheffield

The company said in a statement this afternoon: “We're investigating this problem.”

They added in a message to customers who are affected by the problems: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.

“We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.

“Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

More to follow.