A major road in Sheffield was shut this afternoon after a collision involving a motorbike and a car saw two men hospitalised.

Three police cars and an ambulance were rushed to Church Street, near the junction with Wheel Street, Oughtibridge, following the crash at around 1.40pm today (September 11, 2024).

Photos show how a black Volkswagen Golf driver’s side front headlight was smashed in the collision, with a dark-coloured Honda motorbike left propped up nearby.

The road was reportedly closed for 30 minutes and reopened by 3pm.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed two men were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services can confirm they attended a road collision between a silver Honda Motorcycle and a black VW Golf and that two men have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.”