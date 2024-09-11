Sheffield traffic: Two men taken to hospital after bike and Volkswagen golf collide in Oughtibridge

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 17:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major road in Sheffield was shut this afternoon after a collision involving a motorbike and a car saw two men hospitalised.

Three police cars and an ambulance were rushed to Church Street, near the junction with Wheel Street, Oughtibridge, following the crash at around 1.40pm today (September 11, 2024).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos show how a black Volkswagen Golf driver’s side front headlight was smashed in the collision, with a dark-coloured Honda motorbike left propped up nearby.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

The road was reportedly closed for 30 minutes and reopened by 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police confirmed two men were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services can confirm they attended a road collision between a silver Honda Motorcycle and a black VW Golf and that two men have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.”

Related topics:SheffieldVolkswagenEmergency servicesHondaSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice