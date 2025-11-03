Sheffield traffic: Major road in north of city closed due to crash
A major road in Sheffield is closed due to a traffic collision.
The the A629 at the junction with the A616 and near Howbrook Lane in Wortley, is shut.
Emergency services are working at the scene, police say.
Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The A616 runs east-west between Stocksbridge and the M1. The A629 runs north-south from Grenoside to Thurgoland in Barnsley.