Sheffield traffic: Cyclist injured and driver due in court over Herries Road collision
The incident happened outside a Premier store on Herries Road just after 9am this morning (Tuesday August 26).
Police said a man who was riding the bike was taken to hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson said the driver of the car involved was located by officers and reported on summons for driving without a licence or insurance.
The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle, they added.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.08am this morning to report a road traffic collision on Herries Road in Sheffield.
“An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”