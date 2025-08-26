Sheffield traffic: Cyclist injured and driver due in court over Herries Road collision

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
A cyclist was taken to hospital and a driver is due in court over a collision on a busy road in Sheffield earlier today.

The incident happened outside a Premier store on Herries Road just after 9am this morning (Tuesday August 26).

Police said a man who was riding the bike was taken to hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening.

Police and ambulance at the scene of a collision between a car and a bike on Herries Road.placeholder image
Police and ambulance at the scene of a collision between a car and a bike on Herries Road. | nw

A spokesperson said the driver of the car involved was located by officers and reported on summons for driving without a licence or insurance.

The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle, they added.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.08am this morning to report a road traffic collision on Herries Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

