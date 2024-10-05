Sheffield station: Police guard huge cordon at railway station

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2024, 09:24 GMT
A huge cordon has been set up at Sheffield railway station backed by a heavy police presence this morning.
There was a heavy police presence and a huge cordon at Sheffield Midland Railway Station this morning | Nw

A police car is parked by the pedestrian crossing on Sheaf Street and one side of the steps is taped off. The blue and white tape, guarded by two officers, extends across Sheaf Square to the taxi rank where there is a police car and van.

South Yorkshire Police have been asked for details

